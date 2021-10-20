DC FanDome Gets 66 Million Views Worldwide — Film News In Brief

DC FanDome Gets 66 Million Views Worldwide

Warner Bros. Entertainment announced that viewership for DC FanDome 2021, the virtual fan event, greatly exceeded last year’s, accruing 66 million views worldwide to date. On Oct. 16, the day of the event, DC FanDome was a trending topic in the number one position on Twitter for eight hours in the U.S. and in the top 50 in 53 countries around the world. The event was available in 12 languages across 220 countries.

“With triple the fan traffic of last year, DC FanDome 2021 exceeded all of our expectations,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks. “We continue to innovate across the company in service of our fans, and I cannot overstate the creativity and hard work that went into this highly curated, global digital event. We gave fans what they wanted — the very best of all things DC — and their engagement and response have been fantastic. We’re as excited as they are to deliver on all the great content DC FanDome highlighted.”

FanDome was a collection of programming attached to DC properties across all film, television series, comics and games. The event was live streamed on over 50 platforms including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Exciting reveals at FanDome included a new trailer for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattison, Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano and set to premiere March 4, 2022. DC also debuted new trailers and first look images for Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam,” “Peacemaker” starring John Cena and Season 3 of the animated comedy “Harley Quinn.”