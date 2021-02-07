‘Nomadland,’ ‘Saint Maud’ Take Top Honors at London Critics’ Circle Awards, Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor

“Nomadland” and “Saint Maud” took top honors at the 41st London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, with three wins each, while the late Chadwick Boseman won actor of the year for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

American road movie “Nomadland” won film of the year, while lead Frances McDormand was named actress of the year, and writer-director Chloé Zhao won screenwriter of the year.

British horror film “Saint Maud” won British/Irish film of the year, British/Irish actress of the year for Morfydd Clark, and breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker for writer-director Rose Glass.

Steve McQueen won director of the year for his “Small Axe” anthology, while Shaun Parkes won supporting actor of the year for the first drama in the collection, “Mangrove.” Riz Ahmed won British/Irish actor of the year for his work in “Sound of Metal” and “Mogul Mowgli.” The short that Ahmed wrote, produced and starred in, “The Long Goodbye,” directed by Aniel Karia, won British/Irish short film of the year.

Bukky Bakray was named young British/Irish performer of the year for Sarah Gavron’s coming-of-age drama “Rocks.” Maria Bakalova won supporting actress of the year for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” In addition, Alexander Nanau’s journalistic documentary “Collective” won documentary of the year, while Thomas Vinterberg’s alcohol-soaked “Another Round” won foreign-language film of the year.

The awards were held in a virtual ceremony on Sunday night via the Critics’ Circle’s YouTube channel. Boseman’s award was accepted via a video message from his “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” costar Coleman Domingo.

Awards were presented by member critics who serve on the event’s organizing committee and there were acceptance videos from almost all the winners. An in-person celebration with nominees and winners is planned for later in the year along with long-time sponsors The May Fair Hotel and Audi.

Full list of winners:

FILM OF THE YEAR

“Nomadland”

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

“Another Round”

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

“Collective”

The Attenborough Award:

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

“Saint Maud”

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Steve McQueen – “Small Axe”

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Shaun Parkes – “Mangrove”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Morfydd Clark – “Eternal Beauty,” “Saint Maud”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Riz Ahmed – “Mogul Mowgli,” “Sound of Metal”

The Philip French Award:

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Bukky Bakray – “Rocks”

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

“The Long Goodbye”

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT



“Rocks” – Lucy Pardee, casting