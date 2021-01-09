‘Nomadland’ Named Best Picture by National Society of Film Critics

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” led this year’s National Society of Film Critics awards, winning the top honors in four of the categories. The film won best picture and best cinematography, while Zhao was awarded best director and star Frances McDormand was named best actress.

The 55th annual voting meeting took place Saturday, with results being shared to the organization’s Twitter account as each category was voted upon. A weighted ballot system required voters to select their first, second and third choices for each category, with each position earning the film a different score. Category winners are those who received the most cumulative points.

Delroy Lindo earned the title of best actor for his role in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” Lindo’s portrayal of a military veteran received critical praise throughout the year.

Maria Bakalova, who shot to fame after her performance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” won the honor of best supporting actress following this year’s vote, while “Sound of Metal” star Paul Raci was dubbed best supporting actor.

And while “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” failed to top any of the acting categories, it did find itself close to a win in the best actress, best actor and best supporting actor categories. Boseman, who was the runner-up for best actor due to his performance in the Viola Davis-led film, also came close to winning best supporting actor for “Da 5 Bloods.” He came third in the category.

The full list of winners and runners-up can be found on the National Society of Film Critics’ announcement thread, or read below for those who took home first place.

Best Picture: “Nomadland”

Best Director: Chloé Zhao

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Best Screenplay: Eliza Hittman, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Best Foreign-Language Film: “Collective”

Best Nonfiction Film: “Time”

Film Heritage Awards: Women Make Movies, Film Comment, the Brattle Theatre (Cambridge, MA)