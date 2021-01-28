Noah Baumbach Signs Multi-Year Exclusive Film Deal With Netflix

Following the Oscar-winning success of “Marriage Story,” acclaimed filmmaker Noah Baumbach has singed a multi-year deal to write and direct films for Netflix.

Baumbach, an indie stalwart who broke out with the 2005 drama “The Squid and the Whale,” will exclusively work with the streaming giant in the feature space for the duration of the deal.

His next project is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s iconic American novel “White Noise,” widely reported to be his partner Greta Gerwig’s return to screen acting following the success of her writer-director effort on the adaptation of “Little Women.” Adam Driver, who earned a best actor Oscar nomination for his role in Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” will reportedly star alongside Gerwig.

“When I started in the film industry I dreamed of having a home. It took me about 25 years but it was worth the wait. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be making movies with Ted and Scott and everyone at Netflix, who are wonderful collaborators and friends and family.,” Baumbach said in a statement, referring to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and film chief Scott Stuber.

“Noah tells authentic and universal human stories. I’m equally honored and excited to be able to collaborate on a third project with Noah, to have Netflix be a home to more of his projects and continue to have him do what he does best – make really great movies,” Stuber said.

Sarandoes added that ” form ore than two decades Noah has been writing and directing some of the most personal and influential films in American cinema. When we started to work together almost 4 years ago, he immediately felt like family and I’m thrilled we’re finally making it official.”

Baumbach’s first Netflix effort was “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” starring Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Emma Thompson, which premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. With his follow-up “Marriage Story,” Baumbach earned two Academy Award nominations and a total of six for the film, including a best supporting actress win for Laura Dern.

His credits include “Kicking and Screaming,” “Margot at the Wedding,” “Greenberg,” “Frances Ha,” “While We’re Young,” “Mistress America,” and the documentary “De Palma.”