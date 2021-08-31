James Bond Gets Retrospective on Apple TV, Plus Final ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer

Before the latest James Bond film “No Time to Die” comes to theaters, fans will be able to watch a retrospective of Daniel Craig’s career as super spy 007 for free on Apple TV.

“Being James Bond,” a 45-minute special reflecting on Craig’s Bond films, will be available as a free rental exclusively on the Apple TV app from September 7 through October 7. “No Time to Die,” Craig’s final outing as Bond, hits theaters the next day on October 8.

The retrospective will include never-before-seen footage from Craig’s era of Bond films, including “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall,” “Spectre” and the upcoming “No Time to Die,” which was delayed multiple times. Craig will recount memories from working on the films with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

“A lot of people here have worked on five pictures with me,” Craig says in the special. “I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

“Daniel has just taken this, the character, the series, the whole thing, to a place that is so…extraordinary. And so emotionally satisfying,” says Broccoli.

“It’s also emotionally tough being Daniel’s last one. It’s tough on Barbara, it’s tough on me,” added Wilson.

The news of the “Being James Bond” retrospective came right before the final trailer for “No Time to Die” was released, which teased some of the intense action and heartbreaking farewells in Craig’s final movie.