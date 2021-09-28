First Reactions to ‘No Time to Die’ Call This James Bond ‘Worth the Wait’

As the first worldwide screenings of the latest James Bond installment “No Time to Die” came to a close, journalists and critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Daniel Craig’s last outing as the famed secret agent.

Though social media reactions tend to be more positive than reviews, one thing was clear via film Twitter: “No Time to Die,” which was delayed for nearly two years due to creative changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, was well worth the wait.

Film critic Scott Mantz wrote that though he needed more time to process the film, it was certainly better than Bond films “Quantum” and “Spectre.” “It’s Daniel Craig’s most grounded and — dare I say it? — most intimate take on #JamesBond with a powerful, unexpected & very emotional payoff,” Mantz said. “Def worth the wait!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic Tessa Smith praised the film’s entertaining nature, despite its runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes. “‘No Time to Die’ is everything I wanted & more!” Smith wrote. “A great farewell to Daniel Craig but honestly I wanted more Rami Malek! Yes it’s long but whenever it felt like it was about to drag, it jumped right back in with adrenaline! Action packed from the start! Classic Bond!”

Fandango writer Erik Davis said that the film was “a perfect finale for Daniel Craig.”

“Classic Bond, classic villain, classic gadgets & a story that seems to question how much we still need James Bond to save the day,” Davis wrote. “Terrific writing & stunning direction from Cary Joji Fukunaga. Loved every second!”

Variety awards editor Clayton Davis mused that “No Time to Die” was Craig’s greatest movie as Bond. “The final entry of Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond is the finest of his tenure,” Davis wrote. “#NoTimeToDie is effective in action, emotional beats and once again, an artisan mastery helmed by Linus Sandgren, Tom Cross and the sound team. Highly enjoyable & I’m NOT a typical Bond enthusiast.”

Meanwhile, fellow Variety writers Matt Donnelly and Jenelle Riley applauded Ana de Armas’ performance in the film. “Ana de Armas hands down the best part of #NoTimeToDie,” Donnelly wrote. “Tragically is only in one sequence. Funny and sexy and she gets to blow up stuff.”

Riley agreed, writing: “NO TIME TO DIE is great but, like all movies, could always use more Ana de Armas.”

