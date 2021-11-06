‘No Time to Die’ Will Be Available to Rent Next Week in the U.S.

“No Time to Die,” the latest entry in the James Bond series, will be available to rent for $19.99 on digital platforms in the U.S. starting on Tuesday. An MGM representative confirmed the news to Variety.

The 007 blockbuster will be available on all major platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum and Vudu. The premium video-on-demand rental will provide viewers 48 hours of access to the film.

After being delayed multiple times throughout the pandemic, “No Time to Die” hit theaters in North America on Oct. 8. The film’s PVOD release arriving only a little over a month after its theatrical bow is a relatively quick turnaround for a film of this size and is likely a result of its somewhat measured performance at the domestic box office. Bond films typically attract older audiences, a demographic that has been hesitant to return to movie theaters during the pandemic.

“No Time to Die” fell a bit short of expectations at the domestic box office, hitting only $55 million on opening weekend. However, thanks to notable international interest, the film has now surpassed $600 million worldwide.

Pre-pandemic, recent Bond films “Spectre” and “Skyfall” reached $70.4 million and $88.4 million in their opening weekends, respectively. “No Time to Die” has out-earned “Casino Royale,” which drew a $600 million global gross in 2006 and “Quantum of Solace’s” $585 million in 2008. At the U.K. box office, “No Time to Die” has become the highest grosser of the year, ahead of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

In his review of “No Time to Die,” Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman hailed the blockbuster as “a terrific movie: an up-to-the-minute, down-to-the-wire James Bond thriller with a satisfying neoclassical edge.”