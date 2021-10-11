‘No Time to Die’ Box Office: 5 Takeaways From Daniel Craig’s Final Bond Film

Though Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond won’t be one for box office record books, “No Time to Die” easily took the top spot in North America.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-starring Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Ralph Fiennes, the latest 007 adventure debuted to $56 million over the weekend — a result that would have been more dazzling had the film not cost $250 million to produce and at least another $100 million to promote.

Despite opening slightly behind expectations, “No Time to Die” marks a positive step forward for the movie theater business, which has struggled to rebound from the pandemic. With Bond’s assist, the overall box office collected $108 million between Friday and Sunday, according to Comscore, marking only the fourth weekend in the past 18 months to cross the $100 million benchmark.

Box office experts predict that momentum from “No Time to Die” and Sony’s comic book sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which smashed pandemic records with its $90 million debut, portends an especially busy fall and winter at the movies, at least, by COVID-19 standards. The box office may continue to ebb and flow between weeks, but for the first time in nearly two years, there’s a steady stream of buzzy films on the schedule. Throughout the rest of October and early November, movie theater marquees will feature “Halloween Kills” with Jamie Lee Curtis, director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” remake and Marvel’s “Eternals.”

“Going forward, business will continue to build, but it will be uneven,” predicts David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “Three steps forward, two steps back.”

Here are five takeaways from Bond’s latest box office mission:

1. Older audiences aren’t ready to return to theaters

Hollywood hoped Bond, a long-running franchise that has always been particularly popular among older crowds, would bring those moviegoers back in a bigger way after lukewarm ticket sales for “The Many Saints of Newark,” the Jessica Chastain-led biopic “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and other offerings intended to appeal to audiences who are less interested in superhero spectacles. Moreover, executives and theater operators were counting on “No Time to Die” to inspire people to return for numerous adult-skewed dramas on the calendar later in fall, such as Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” and Pablo Larrain’s Princess Diana drama “Spencer.” “No Time to Die” sold more tickets to moviegoers over 45 than any other pandemic-era movie, with 36% of ticket buyers over the age of 45 and 57% over 35. Yet the reality is that older audiences have been the most concerned about new variants of COVID-19 and, as a result, haven’t been as tempted to go to their local multiplex. Older audiences aren’t known to rush out on opening weekend, and reviews have been strong for “No Time to Die,” which could be a positive sign for the movie’s long-term prospects. “Older and family audiences are unlikely to return to full strength before the pandemic is completely behind us,” Gross says. There have been signs that may be improving, albeit slower than most would have liked. United Artists Releasing, the company distributing the film in the U.S., reported 25% of ticket buyers returned to theaters for the first time in more than 18 months for Bond. 2. Young men aren’t sweating variants Just like older audiences have been more or less absent from theaters, another consistency has been boys and men buying tickets in force. For “No Time to Die,” audiences skewed heavily male, representing 64% of ticket sales. That was also the case with “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($141 million in North America to date), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($212 million in North America to date), “Black Widow” ($183 million in North America to date) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($173 million in North America to date). Those properties all cater to younger audiences, which is likely why initial returns were higher than “No Time to Die.” The latest 007 adventure also had steep competition from “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which opened last weekend and continued to pull in strong numbers. It’s possible that moviegoers under 25 chose instead to watch Tom Hardy’s mischievous alien symbiote wreak havoc rather than watch Bond emerge from retirement.