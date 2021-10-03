‘No Time To Die’ Ignites International Box Office With $119 Million Debut

“No Time to Die,” the latest James Bond sequel, kicked off overseas with a mighty $119 million from 54 markets.

The 25th entry in the long-running British spy series arrives in theaters after several pandemic-related delays. Given its strong start, the film’s backers — Albert R. Broccoli’s EON Productions, MGM and Universal Pictures — are pleased with their decision to keep “No Time to Die” exclusively in theaters rather than putting it simultaneously on-demand.

“This was a huge team effort by all,” Universal’s president of international distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg said in a statement. Universal is releasing the movie internationally and MGM is distributing the film in North America. “The filmmakers delivered an outstanding film and we are very proud to play a part in this result with MGM and EON. Barbara Broccoli has been a huge supporter of the theatrical experience, and it’s very gratifying to see the film achieve such heights during the pandemic.”

“No Time to Die” notched the biggest opening in the United Kingdom and Ireland, where it generated $25.6 million in its first three days on the big screen. The movie also had a strong start in Germany ($14.7 million) and Japan ($5.8 million).

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, “No Time to Die” cost $250 million to produce, and at least $100 million to promote on a global scale. The film marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final return as the legendary secret agent. Along with Craig, the cast includes Rami Malek as Bond’s adversary Safin, Lashana Lynch as a new 00 agent and Léa Seydoux as Bond’s love interest. Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw and Christoph Waltz also star.

