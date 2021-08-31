Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock and Chace Crawford Join Ensemble Comedy ‘Reunion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock and Chace Crawford will round out the cast of “Reunion,” an ensemble comedy from Artists Road. They join the previously announced Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen and Jillian Bell in the film about a murder that takes place during a high school reunion party. The story puts a whodunit spin on the genre of awkward, post-graduation gatherings with former classmates — it unfolds during a snowstorm that leaves guests trapped in an isolated mansion. Production begins this week in Los Angles.

Chris Nelson (“The Perfect Date”) is directing the film from a screenplay by the “The Edge of Sleep” writing duo, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block. Producing are Artists Road’s principals, Todd Garner, Ben Silverman, Peter Principato and Mark Korshak as well as Mickey Schiff and Lil Rel Howery. Executive producing are Unique Features’ Bob Shaye alongside Magnussen and Bell.

Peter Oillataguerre, Spyglass’ President of Production, will oversee the project on behalf of Spyglass.

Dobrev’s credits include “XXX:Return of Xander Cage,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “The Vampire Diaries.” Chung has appeared in “Sucker Punch,” “The Hangover Part II,” “Lovecraft Country,” and the upcoming “Dexter: New Blood.” Hitchcock appeared in such Christopher Guest films as “Best in Show” and “Waiting for Guffman” and recently stole scenes in “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” and “Black Monday.” Crawford came to prominence as part of the cast of “Gossip Girl” and can currently be seen on “The Boys.”

Artists Road is a joint venture formed by Spyglass Media Group, Propagate Content, Artists First Inc., and Off-Road Productions, with a mission to focus on producing moderately-budgeted film comedies for worldwide audiences.

Dobrev is represented by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media, The Lede Company and HJTH; Chung is represented by The Gersh Agency, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman; Hitchcock is represented by UTA and Crawford is represented by CAA, Podwall Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman and Rush.