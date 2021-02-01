Nikola Barisic Departs Untitled Entertainment to Form Bond Artist Management

Talent manager Nikola Barisic is parting ways with Untitled Entertainment to form a new venture.

Barisic’s Bond Artist Management will be based in New York, covering creative and talent management.

“The partners at Untitled Entertainment wish Barisic much success and look forward to collaborating and supporting him with his new endeavor,” Untitled leadership said in a statement.

Untitled is led by Jason Weinberg, and reps clients including Dakota Johnson, Zoë Kravitz, Emma Watson, Neil Patrick Harris and Jane Fonda. Barisic’s anchor clients were not immediately clear, though more details are expected in the coming days.

Bond joins a slew of emerging boutique representation firms geared toward client management across categories. This includes Range Media Partners, Pete Micelli’s upstart that led top Hollywood agents to pivot to management amid the war between the Writers Guild of American and the major agencies.

Other notables include the company formed by WME partner David Stone and former UTA partner Ben Jacobson, a TV literary shop called The Framework Collective. Underscore Talent, which focuses on digital stars and the branding space, was recently launched by reps Michael Green, Reza Izad and Dan Weinstein.

Charles D. King, CEO of the production company and talent incubator Macro, and WME’s Phillip Sun formed the label M88 last summer to promote storytelling from underrepresented communities. Their powerhouse client roster includes “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, Marsai Martin, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Blitz “The Ambassador” Bazawule, Eboni Freeman, Herizen F. Guardiola, Issa López, Kofi Siriboe, Van Lathan, Folake Olowofoyeku and Luke James.