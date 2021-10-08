Niija Kuykendall Joins Netflix as Film VP Overseeing Group Focused on Mid-Budget Movies

Niija Kuykendall is joining Netflix as vice president of film, where she will oversee a new group focused on making and developing mid-sized films. She joins the streamer from Warner Bros., where she was an executive vice president of production, working on such films as “It,” “A Star is Born,” “Magic Mike” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

She will report to Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of original films. Her hire comes as Netflix is trying to bolster its slate of programming in order to contend with a rising crop of contenders such as Disney Plus, HBO Max, Paramount Plus and Peacock. In 2021, the company announced it would release a new movie every week.

“Niija’s experience and reputation is stellar, and she brings strength to Netflix through her relationships and creative talents,” Stuber said in a statement. “For some time there has been a significant gap in the market for mid-range films and Niija has a fantastic track record of championing those projects. We’re thrilled that she’ll be leading a new team that will further ensure audiences continue to be entertained by our movies.”

Kuykendall began her career in corporate communications for Viacom Inc., later becoming a development assistant for Beacon Pictures. She then moved to Twentieth Century Fox as a feature film creative executive before joining Warner Bros. in 2008.

“I am so excited by this opportunity to join the excellent team at Netflix and build a new group that will be focused on the mid-sized movie space,” Kuykendall said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing my work of advocating for and partnering with incredible filmmakers to tell impactful and meaningful stories of all genres.”