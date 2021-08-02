Nicolas Cage’s ‘Pig’ to Get Digital Release in August

Neon announced that “Pig” will be available to rent or own on digital starting Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The film, directed by Michael Sarnoski and starring Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff, was released in theaters just two weeks ago on July 16. It will be available on VOD platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, Spectrum and more.

Cage plays an off-the-grid truffle hunter who returns to Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. Variety’s Michael Nordine praised the “National Treasure” actor, writing in his review, “Less revenge thriller than intimate character study, ‘Pig’ is above all else a reminder that Cage is among the most gifted, fearless actors working today… The Oscar winner delivers his best performance in years as a chef-turned-recluse who briefly reenters society.”

The film currently holds a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82 percent on Metacritic.

Popular on Variety

Predicting next year’s Academy Award nominees for best actor, Variety’s Clayton Davis wrote, “It’s time we all have a serious talk about Nicolas Cage. It should be no surprise that he delivers a beautifully affecting turn as Rob, a truffle forager who hunts the person who stole his beloved pig, and yet, some still find Cage more worthy of memes than trophies… Early on, some voters may have written off ‘Pig’ due to Cage’s inconsistent track record. But after it won near-universal praise from critics, Neon’s drama could be a contender for acting and even for debut filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, who could be a viable contender for the DGA for the first-time feature category.”

“Pig” is produced by Vanessa Block, Dimitra Tsingou, Thomas Benski, Ben Giladi, Dori Rath, Joseph Restaino, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Steve Tisch and Cage.