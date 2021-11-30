Nicolas Cage to Play Dracula in Universal’s ‘Renfield’ Movie

Nicolas Cage is set to play Dracula in Universal’s “Renfield,” a monster movie centering not on the infamous vampire, but rather his notorious lackey.

The call sheet may be confusing. That’s because Nicholas Hoult, as previously announced, is portraying the unhinged henchman known as Renfield.

Chris McKay, the filmmaker behind “The Tomorrow War” and “The Lego Batman Movie,” is directing and producing “Renfield,” which serves as an origin story for Renfield. Based on an original script by Robert Kirkman, the screenplay will be written by Ryan Ridley (“Rick and Morty”).

