Nicolas Cage Frontier Epic ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films is getting in the Nicolas Cage business.

The studio has acquired “Butcher’s Crossing,” a frontier epic that stars the off-beat, Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. The deal covers rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia.

Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins,” slides behind the camera on this one. He wrote the script, as well. It’s an adaptation of a novel by John Williams. The film is produced by Polsky and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films. Ingenious Media is funding, with Peter Touche, Jamie Jessop and Christelle Conan executive producing. Principal photography will begin this fall.

“Butcher’s Crossing” is set in the 1870s, and finds Cage’s character taking on a young Harvard dropout, who is seeking his destiny in the Colorado wilderness. Together, they embark on a harrowing journey risking life and sanity.

“Nick Cage will be excellent in this role exploring the limits of human nature,” Saban Films chief Bill Bromiley said. “Gabe brilliantly adapted John Williams’ novel and we are so happy to be partnering on this timeless, poignant story.”

Ness Saban negotiated the deal for Saban Films with Mike Runagall on behalf of the filmmakers. Altitude is handling international sales and will release the film in the U.K. and Ireland.

Saban Films’ recent films have included Todd Randall’s “Under the Stadium Lights” starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson; “Twist” starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora; and the Alicia Silverstone wedding comedy “Sister of the Groom.”

Cage most recently earned rave reviews for his performance in the indie thriller “Pig.” Upcoming films include “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” in which Cage plays himself.