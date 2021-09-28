New York Mets Tap Range Media Partners for Marketing Refresh, Content Play

A team of agencies led by Hollywood shop Range Media Partners is stepping up to the plate to make the New York Mets relevant to younger, diverse audiences.

Steve and Alexandra Cohen, who purchased the team last year in a deal valued at $2.4 billion, made the move to bring their “progressive vision for the organization to life as it intersects with popular culture and innovative digital technologies,” an announcement said.

Range worked with agencies 4Front and Base Design to update the Mets brand identity — which includes all visuals surrounding the team, including fonts and logos, outdoor advertising and digital presence. The marketing reboot will also aim to make the Mets’ home turf, Citi Field, not only as a sports destination, but a hub for culture and entertainment.

“We have an enormous opportunity in front of us — to both excite existing fans and entice new ones with the additional expertise and resources of Range, 4Front and Base Design as we make the New York Mets one of the most iconic teams in all of sport. We wanted to both celebrate and honor our fans and our city by bringing best-in-class partners to support the Mets organization as we evolve the brand,” said Mets team president Sandy Alderson.

4Front’s clients include teams such as the Chicago Cubs, Las Vegas Raiders, Oklahoma City Thunder, Liverpool F.C., Minnesota Wild, UFC and the New Zealand All Blacks. Base Design is an award-winning branding agency whose clients include Apple, the Louis Vuitton Foundation, Union Square Hospitality Group, Milk Studios and the Prince Estate.

Range CEO Peter Micelli and managing partner Natalie Bruss, a veteran trend forecaster, will run point on the Mets for their agency, and work with leadership to find opportunities in film, television, fashion, social media and music. Sports marketing, social media, music and development teams from Range will also work the business.

“Range was built to empower exceptional storytellers, and the aspirations of this team go far beyond the field — to the intersection of sports, entertainment and culture. We are thrilled to partner with Steve, Alex, Sandy and the entire Mets organization and support their commitment to be the most innovative owners in professional sport — many of us at Range are lifelong Mets fans ourselves, and we know how important the responsibility of remaining true to the Mets narrative is,” said Micelli and Bruss. “In addition to celebrating the authenticity, warmth and determination that define the New York Mets (and the city itself), we’re excited to be developing forward-thinking partnerships that will bring fans even closer to their favorite players.”

4Front’s team is led by Katie Foglia and includes Dan Migala, Tim Hirst, Brian Gainor, Ruchir Shah and AJ Stoner. Base’s team, led by creative director Min Lew, includes Geoff Cook, Harry Laverty, Gavin May and Ross Gendels.