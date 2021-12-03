New York Film Critics Circle Voting Begins, Full Winners List (Updating Live)

The New York Film Critics Circle will begin announcing its winners on Friday morning, as one of the early critics groups to weigh in on awards season.

The organization is made up of about 50 critics and journalists based in the East Coast, from publications that include Time, Vanity Fair and Variety.

Last year, NYFCC selected “First Cow,” a beloved indie film directed by Kelly Riechardt, as best film. Chloé Zhao was named best director for “Nomadland,” one of the many awards she swept on her way to the Academy Awards.

Even during these COVID-19 times, awards season is fully underway in December 2021. This week, the National Board of Review named “Licorice Pizza,” a coming-of-age drama set in the 1970s directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, as the best film of the year. And Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” premiered to rave reviews, leading some pundits to predict that it’s the new, late-breaking frontrunner in the race for the Oscars next March.

Here are the winners from the NYFCC year, as they are being announced. The group names each winner live over Twitter as the votes are tabulated.