New Regency Extends Distribution Deal With Disney

New Regency, the production company behind “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Revenant,” has extended its global theatrical distribution deal with The Walt Disney Company. The pact was a holdover from New Regency’s deal with 20th Century Fox, which was signed in 2011 and extended for a decade. Disney absorbed that deal when it purchased much of Fox’s entertainment holdings.

As part of the pact, Disney will continue to market and distribute New Regency’s new theatrical releases. The first new project to be released under the extension will be David O. Russell’s next film. The still-untitled production stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor Joy and Michael Shannon.

“The whole team at Disney is fantastic and we couldn’t be happier to have them as our partners,” Yariv Milchan, New Regency’s chairman and CEO, said. “This is the perfect home for our movies, and we look forward to continuing this successful relationship.”

“We’re incredibly pleased to extend our long-standing and highly regarded relationship with New Regency to market and distribute their films,” said Justin Connolly, president of platform distribution at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “We look forward to bringing their entertaining slate to audiences around the world for many more years to come.”

Other New Regency productions include the Oscar-winning “12 Years A Slave” and “Birdman,” as well as box office hits such as “Gone Girl” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” The extension is somewhat surprising because Disney has largely focused on franchise and family fare such as its Marvel and Pixar movies, and New Regency tends to make movies that are aimed at adult audiences.