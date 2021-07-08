New Europe Picks Up ‘Reflection’ By Venice Horizons Winner Valentyn Vasyanovych (EXCLUSIVE)

New Europe Film Sales has picked up “Reflection,” the next film from Ukrainian director Valentyn Vasyanovych, who won best film in the Horizons section of the Venice Film Festival for “Atlantis” in 2019.

“Reflection” was a hot title in the works in progress section of Les Arcs last year, and is considered as a frontrunner for the fall and winter festivals.

The film centers on Ukrainian surgeon Serhiy, who is captured by the Russian military forces in the conflict zone in Eastern Ukraine, and while in captivity, he is exposed to horrifying scenes of humiliation, violence and indifference toward human life. After his release, he returns to his comfortable middle-class apartment and tries to find a purpose in life by rebuilding his relationship with his daughter and ex-wife. He learns how to be a human being again, how to be a father and help his daughter, who needs his love and support.

“We were blown away by the emotional and visual impact of Valentyn’s vision. It’s a movie you cannot forget. I can’t wait to show it to the world,” New Europe’s CEO, Jan Naszewski, said.

The film is produced by Vladimir Yatsenko of Forefilms.