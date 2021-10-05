Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro and Wesley Kimmel Join Netflix Rom-Com ‘Your Place or Mine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro and Wesley Kimmel have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy “Your Place or Mine,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Writer-director Aline Brosh McKenna saluted the new cast in a statement, saying, “Our entire ‘Your Place or Mine’ team is thrilled to welcome these wonderful actors to the movie. They are supremely brilliant and talented and we can’t wait to embark on this journey with them.”

Witherspoon and Kutcher star in the movie as Debbie and Peter, who are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in L.A. (Kimmel); he thrives on change in New York. When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need. Details of how Williams, Chao, Zahn and Notaro work into the film’s plot are yet to be revealed.

On Saturday, Witherspoon announced that filming on the movie had officially begun, posting a few behind-the-scenes shots of the crew working in New York City on Instagram, writing, “Heading back to my rom-com roots! Let’s do this! #YourPlaceOrMine”

Brosh McKenna, who makes her feature directorial debut with the project, also posted the group shot from set, with the caption, “Female Filmmakers.”

“Your Place or Mine” is produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films, as part of their first-look deal with Netflix; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; and Brosh McKenna for her Lean Machine banner.

After wrapping up a 12-year stint as Dr. Jackson Avery on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Williams has also joined Owen Wilson and Michael Peña in Paramount’s “Secret Headquarters.” In 2020, the actor appeared on Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” starring and produced by Witherspoon. He is represented by CAA, Priya Satiani at Management 360, André Des Rochers of Granderson Des Rochers and Stephen Barnes of Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner and Gellman.

Recently seen in “Downhill” and on HBO Max’s “Love Life,” Chao is repped by CAA, B Company and James, Adams, Schreck, Rose, Dapello and Adams. Zahn, who starred in HBO’s breakout hit “The White Lotus,” is represented by UTA and Principal Entertainment LA.

Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Notaro most recently appeared in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” and plays Commander Jett Reno in “Star Trek: Discovery,” and will soon star in the upcoming Netflix comedy “We Have A Ghost.” She is repped by ICM, MGMT. Entertainment and Ziffren, Brittenham. Kimmel — who has appeared on “Good Girls,” “The Rookie” and “WandaVision” — is repped by Kathy Bolde at Zuri Agency.