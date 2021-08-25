Netflix Sets ‘Tudum’ Global Fan Event, With Stars From 70 Movies and Shows Including ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Harder They Fall’

If you don’t know what “Tudum” is, allow Regina King, Álvaro Morte, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, Millie Bobby Brown and dozens more of Netflix’s biggest stars to tell you.

“Tudum… or not Tudum?” that is the question “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa asks (as Kedar Williams-Stirling cracks up beside him) in a comedic teaser, which explains that “tudum” is the way to spell out the sound you hear when you press play on Netflix.

And now, Tudum is also the name of the streamer’s first ever global fan event.

Netflix announced today that the inaugural Tudum celebration will be held on Sept. 25, with more than 70 of the streamer’s properties represented during a three-hour virtual show, where talent from fan-favorite Netflix series, films and specials will reveal exclusive news and unveil first-look trailers and clips.

The fan event will also feature interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars, including some of the Netflix’s most popular returning shows like “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” “The Crown,” “Emily in Paris,” “La Casa De Papel” and “Cobra Kai.” Also on the list are highly-anticipated new offerings, like “Cowboy Bebop.”

On the film side, Tudum will salute Netflix’s recent blockbusters including Hemsworth’s “Extraction” and the Charlize Theron-starrer “The Old Guard,” while teasing new details about highly-anticipated movies including, “The Harder They Fall,” starring Jonathan Majors, Elba and King; “Don’t Look Up,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence; and “Red Notice,” starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, plus Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and Zack Snyder’s “Army of Thieves.”

The virtual livestream begins at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT / 1 a.m. JST and KST, and will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels, plus Twitter and Twitch. Fans are also encouraged to co-stream and react to the event in real time on their Facebook, Twitch or YouTube channels.

There will also be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films, along with exciting anime content, that will kick-off on specific channels at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. GMT / 9 p.m. JST and KST.

The full list of Netflix series, films and specials represented during the three-hour virtual show includes:

“Aggretsuko”: Season 4 / アグレッシブ烈子

“A Whisker Away” / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

“A Través De Mi Ventana”

“Arcane”

“Army of Thieves”

“Black Crab”

“Big Mouth”

“Bridgerton”

“Bright: Samurai Soul” / ブライト: サムライソウル

“Bruised”

“The Chestnut Man”

“Cobra Kai”

“Colin in Black and White”

“Cowboy Bebop”

“The Crown”

“De Volta Aos 15”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Emily in Paris”

“Extraction”

“Finding Anamika”

“Floor is Lava”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Hellbound” / 지옥

“Heeramandi”

“Human Resources”

“Interceptor”

“Inside Job”

“La Casa De Papel”

“The Old Guard”

“Oscuro Deseo”

“Ozark”

“Maldivas”

“My Name” / 마이 네임

“The New World” / 신세계로부터

“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie” / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編”

“Rebelde”

“Ritmo Salvaje”

“Red Notice”

“The Sandman”

“Sex Education”

“The Silent Sea” / 고요의 바다

“Soy Georgina”

“Stranger Things”

“Super Crooks” / スーパー・クルックス

“Ultraman: Season 2”

“The Umbrella Academy”

“Vikings: Valhalla”

“The Witcher”

“The Witcher: Blood Origin”

“Young, Famous and African”

Additional information on the global fan event can be found at TUDUM.com. Watch the announcement teaser below: