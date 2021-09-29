Netflix Says Its Tudum Fan Event Garnered More Than 25 Million Views

Netflix hosted its first ever global fan event Tudum on Sept. 25, giving viewers first looks and trailers from over 100 upcoming Netflix films and series.

Netflix says Tudum garnered over 25.7 million views across Netflix’s 29 Netflix YouTube channels, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok and Tudum.com. The streamer also said that 15 minutes after the show ended, the exclusive clips and trailers shared had already generated 300 million views on social media. So far, the total number of views for all content generated by fans watching the event stands at almost 695 million views — with over 3.3 billion impressions across 184 countries.

The three-hour online show featured interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars, including some of the Netflix’s most popular returning shows like “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” “The Witcher,” “La Casa De Papel” and “Cobra Kai.” Also on the list were highly-anticipated new offerings like “Cowboy Bebop.” Both “The Crown” and “Emily in Paris” revealed premiere dates for their second seasons.

On the TV front, Netflix offered sneak peeks for its most popular shows, including the final episodes of “Money Heist” and “Big Mouth.”

Documentary teasers included Kanye West’s documentary, “Jeen-Yuhs,” which captured an intimate portrait of the global superstar, along with “Tiger King 2,” where Joe Exotic is seen giving an interview in jail. “Tiger King 2” is set to premiere in November.

Upcoming films that got teased during the event included “Don’t Look Up,” featuring a star-studded cast of Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill and the sequel to “Enola Holmes,” starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.