Netflix, Tribeca Studios and Gold House Introduce the Future Gold Film Fellowship Program – Film News in Brief

Gold House launched an upcoming project titled the Future Gold Film Fellowship — in partnership with Netflix and Tribeca Studios in an effort to amplify API directors and their stories.

Selected by Tribeca Studios and industry leaders including: Aneesh Chaganty, Jon M. Chu, Destin Daniel Cretton, Christopher Kahunahana, Daniel Dae Kim, Alice Wu, Janet Yang and Nina Yang Bongiovi — three Asian and Pacific Islander directors will each receive a production grant to make a scripted short film. The directors will also receive full production support from Tribeca.

For more information, visit here.

Halle Berry Returns To the American Black Film Festival As Ambassador

Oscar-winner Halle Berry will return to the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) as ambassador ahead of its 25th anniversary on the organization’s custom-built platform ABFF Play on Nov. 3-28.

Berry, who was the festival’s first recipient of the ABFF Rising Star award in 1997, will be returning to the event with her directorial debut of “Bruised,” premiering on Netflix on Nov. 24.

“For 25 years this festival has consistently supported emerging Black filmmakers,” said Berry. “I was honored to be recognized by ABFF early in my career and could not be prouder to return to the festival as its ambassador to help ABFF’s ongoing efforts to provide opportunities for emerging Black creators. I’m also thrilled to present my directorial debut ‘Bruised’ to the ABFF audience.”

The first Black actress to win an Oscar in the Best Actress category for “Monster’s Ball,” Berry’s credits also include winning an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and NAACP Image award for HBO’s telefilm, “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” which she also produced.

To register for ABFF 2021, register here.

AAFCA Announces Awards Timeline

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) announced that the winners of the 13th Annual AAFCA Awards will be shared on on Jan. 17, 2022 with an in-person celebration to follow on March 2. The critics’ organization’s annual top 10 list will be announced on Dec. 8. Submissions for films are currently open, with a deadline to screen films and/or provide screeners to the AAFCA membership for awards consideration by Dec. 3. Additional honorary awards, including the Stanley Kramer Award and the Cinema Vanguard Award, will be announced by the end of 2021. For more information, visit www.AAFCA.com.