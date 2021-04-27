Netflix’s Packed Summer Movie Slate Includes ‘Kissing Booth 3’ and ‘Bob Ross’ Documentary

Romantic comedies, action-packed thrillers, buzzy documentaries… Netflix’s upcoming summer film slate has a little something for every movie lover.

The streaming service on Tuesday released a preview of its 2021 popcorn season offerings, a list that includes the final chapter in the “The Kissing Booth” trilogy, Kevin Hart’s touching drama “Fatherhood,” “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed” and Zack Snyder’s zombie heist adventure “Army of the Dead.”

The schedule kicks off with “Things Heard and Seen,” a horror movie starring Amanda Seyfried, on April 29, followed by “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” an animated comedy from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, on April 30.

May will see the debut of the Amy Adams-led “The Woman in the Window,” a highly anticipated adaptation about an agoraphobe that has renewed relevance after a year-long pandemic, as well as “Monster,” an intimate drama starring John David Washington and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

In June and July, the Netflix queue will feature the cartooned feature “America: the Motion Picture,” along with Guilermo Del Toro’s “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.” Some of the titles scheduled for August include “The Kissing Booth 3” and “He’s All That,” a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 teen rom-com “She’s All That.”

In total, Netflix will release around 30 movies between April and August, making good on its promise to deliver new films every week for an entire year.

Check out the full lineup below:

Currently undated

“Fear Street” trilogy

“Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed”

“The Loud House Movie”

“Vivo”

April

“Things Heard & Seen” (April 29)

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (April 30)

“Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed” is coming to Netflix this summer. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

May

“Monster” (May 7)

“Oxygen” (May 12)

“The Woman in the Window” (May 14)

“Army of the Dead” (May 21)

“Baggio: the Divine Ponytail” (May 26)

“Ghost Lab” (May 26)

“Blue Miracle” (May 27)

June

“Carnaval” (June 2)

“Awake” (June 9)

“Wish Dragon” (June 11)

“Skater Girl” (June 11)

“Jagame Thandhiram” (June 18)

“Fatherhood” (June 18)

“Good on Paper” (June 23)

“The Ice Road” (June 25)

“America: the Motion Picture” (June 30)

“The House of Flowers: the Movie” (undated June release)

July

“Resort to Love” (July 29)

“The Last Mercenary” (July 30)

“Blood Red Sky” (undated)

“Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” (undated July release)

“The Last Letter from Your Lover” (undated July release)

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling in “He’s All That,” a remake of the 1999 rom-com “She’s All That” Kevin Estrada/NETFLIX

August

“The Kissing Booth 3” (Aug. 11)

“Sweet Girl” (Aug. 20)

“He’s All That” (Aug. 27)

“Beckett” (Aug. 27)