Netflix Promotes Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur, Executives Will Lead New Team Developing Commercial Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is implementing some important leadership changes as it works to create more broadly entertaining film projects.

As part of that shift, executives Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur have both been promoted and will head up a team tasked with developing and producing big-budget and four-quadrant films. Their team will be autonomous from the one led by Tendo Nagenda, who is also mandated with making commercial fare. Both Goldberg and Marmur previously reported to Nagenda. Under the new order, their teams are expected to continue to work closely together.

The staffing change is slightly confusing, because it comes with much broader responsibilities, but no new titles. Goldberg and Marmur were both promoted to vice presidents of original studio film last year. It’s being done because Netflix is ramping up its output dramatically. The studio will release more than 70 films this year, the equivalent of a movie a week. Traditional Hollywood studios produce between 12 to 20 movies annually.

Under the new order, Nagenda’s group will oversee the production of such upcoming, high-profile Netflix releases as the Idris Elba and Regina King Western “The Harder They Fall,” sci-fi adventure “Escape from Spiderhead,” “The Gray Man” with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and “Knives Out 2.” Goldberg and Marmur’s team will run point on Adam MacKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” “Tick, Tick…Boom!” with Andrew Garfield,” Francis Lawrence’s “Slumberland” starring Jason Momoa, Shawn Levy’s “The Adam Project” starring Ryan Reynolds, and “Red Notice,” an action-adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Reynolds. As part of their new mandate, Goldberg and Marmur will staff up and are being asked to hire more film executives.

Popular on Variety

Otherwise most of the key players remain at their posts. Lisa Nishimura will continue to head up Netflix’s documentary and indie films arm, David Kosse will lead the company’s international film team and Melissa Cobb will continue to oversee its animated feature films.

“Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur have been phenomenal creative executives with strong, commercial taste in material,” Scott Stuber, head of global films for Netflix said. “And with Ori’s background as a producer and Kira’s studio executive experience, they make a great team with the right mix of skills to lead this new venture, while working alongside Tendo Nagenda, Lisa Nishimura, David Kosse and Melissa Cobb.”

Prior to joining Netflix, Goldberg was at Fox serving as an executive vice president of production where she was responsible for guiding such films as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Greatest Showman” and “The Post.” Previously Goldberg served as vice president of production for Dreamworks from December 2006 to 2012. Goldberg began her career at Paramount Pictures as an assistant before going to RKO Pictures as a creative executive.

Before moving to Netflix, Marmur was a producer for Neal Moritz’s Original Film. His previous credits include “Escape Room,” “Passengers,” and “The Green Hornet” In addition to film, Marmur is currently producing the television series, “The Boys,” at Amazon and previously executive produced “Preacher” for AMC. Prior to joining Original Film, Marmur was the Executive Vice President of Peter Guber’s Mandalay Pictures. Prior to his stint at Mandalay, Marmur worked at CAA, ICM, Columbia Pictures, and InterTalent.