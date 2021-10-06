Netflix Sets Release Dates for ‘Princess Switch 3’ and More Holiday Movies

“The Princess Switch 3,” a romantic comedy starring Vanessa Hudgens, and more Christmas favorites are coming to Netflix this holiday season.

In the third “Princess Switch” installment, which drops on Nov. 18, Hudgens plays not one, not two, but three of the leading roles — Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy, and Margaret’s look-alike cousin Fiona.

Before subscribers can watch that chaos unfold on the small screen, the Yuletide cheer kicks off with “The Claus Family” on Nov. 1. The film follows a grinch-like man who learns the magic of Christmas after his grandfather suddenly falls ill. A few days later, on Nov. 5, “Love Hard,” starring Nina Dobrev as a perpetually single L.A.-based journalist, drops on the streaming service.

Netflix will release 11 movies around Christmastime, continuing its promise to deliver new films every week for the entire year.

See Netflix’s complete holiday movie slate below:

November 1

The Claus Family

November 5

Love Hard

November 7

Father Christmas Is Back

November 18

The Princess Switch 3

November 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Robin Robin

November 26

A Castle For Christmas

Coming in December

A Naija Christmas

December 2

Single All the Way

December 6

David and the Elves

December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

December 22

Grumpy Christmas

December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas