Netflix in Talks to Acquire Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ in Near-$16 Million Deal

Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut already made a big splash with its Sundance Film Festival premiere — and the film is set to make even bigger noise, as Netflix is nearing a $16 million deal for worldwide distribution rights on the film, an individual with knowledge of the deal tells Variety.

Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star in the project, based on the 1929 novella by Nella Larsen and adapted by Hall, about racial passing in 1920s New York. Set amid the Harlem Renaissance, Irene (Thompson) and Clare (Negga) are two mixed race women who lose touch in their adolescence, only to reunite in a chance encounter as adults, discovering that live on two different sides of the color line, with Clare “passing” as white. As the two women’s lives become more intertwined, the the narrative turns inward, giving a look into the complicated nature of racial identity and how we’re all are impacted by how the world sees us.

Hall’s film, which also stars André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and Ashley Ware Jenkins, premiered Saturday as part of the U.S. Dramatic Competition lineup for Sundance’s virtual 2021 edition.

“Passing” is produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Margot Hand and Hall.

Deadline was first to report news of the impending deal.

