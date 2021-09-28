Netflix to Turn Twisted Novel ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a best-selling novel about a twisted con-artist, is getting the movie treatment at Netflix.

The streaming service landed the rights to the novel, written by Liv Constantine, and plans to adapt it into a feature film. Amazon in 2019 announced it was developing a TV series based on the book, but the project has since been scrapped.

“The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick, has sold over half a million copies and has been published in over 30 countries. The story, a psychological thriller, centers on a con-woman who targets a wealthy couple — the Parrishes — as her next victims. She infiltrates the pair by befriending the wife and seducing the husband, with the master plan of becoming the next Mrs. Parrish, only to discover that the wife’s life is far more complicated than she could have imagined. Casting has not been announced yet.

Lisa Rubin, who previously worked with Netflix on the psychosexual thriller “Gypsy” starring Naomi Watts, is adapting the screenplay. While “The Last Mrs. Parrish” searches for a director, Rubin will be working on bringing another popular novel, “The Wife Upstairs,” to the screen.

Margaret Chernin, Lynne Constantine and Valerie Constantine will serve as executive producers on “The Last Mrs. Parrish.” Producers include Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions through her overall deal with Netflix, as well as Molly Sims for Something Happy Productions.

Rubin is represented by UTA and attorneys Hansen Jacobson. Constantine is represented by CAA and Chris Abramson of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP in conjunction with Bernadette Baker-Baughman at Victoria Sanders & Associates.