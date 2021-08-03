Charles Randolph-Wright, Debra Martin Chase and Olympian Brian Boitano Team for Netflix Ice Skating Movie

Charles Randolph-Wright, Debra Martin Chase and Olympic gold medalist Brian Boitano have teamed to produce the Netflix family movie “Take the Ice,” set in the world of synchronized ice skating.

Written by Deborah Swisher, “Take the Ice” follows a rebellious 15-year-old named Tisha Moore, who has dreamed of becoming an ice skater her entire life. According to the film’s logline, however, the closest the Black girl from Brooklyn has come is dazzling people with her roller skating routines while busking in the park. When Tisha gets the opportunity to join a local synchronized ice skating team, she is forced to come to terms with the root of her rebellious ways and must learn to trust others to achieve her dream of shining on the ice.

Randolph-Wright — whose career in TV, film and theater includes executive producing and directing the OWN series “Delilah,” “Greenleaf” and the hit show “Motown: The Musical” — will also direct the movie.

In a statement announcing the project, Randolph-Wright said: “Years ago Brian Boitano and I were discussing the lack of ice skaters of color. We decided to create a film that would give inspiration and permission to take the ice to young athletes of color.”

“My dream is that years from now we will be watching television and hear from an Olympian that this film opened the door that they never imagined they could enter,” added the filmmaker, who will direct the classic Alice Childress play “Trouble in Mind” on Broadway this fall.

Martin Chase is the producing power behind CBS’ “The Equalizer,” “True Spirit,” “Harriet,” “The Princess Diaries,” “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and more.

“This movie will remind us that with determination, focus and hard work we each have the power to make our biggest dreams come true,” she said. “I am so happy to be working with my longtime friends Naketha Mattocks and Charles Randolph-Wright and ice skating icon Brian Boitano. It’s the dream team for this movie.”

In addition to producing the film, Boitano — who won the gold medal at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, and also represented the U.S. in 1984 and 1994 — will also handle the movie’s choreography. An open casting call for the film’s teen skaters is now underway.

“I am excited to be a part of a movie that will bring attention to the sport of synchronized skating,” Boitano said. “I also hope that kids and teens, who don’t typically see themselves represented in the traditional skating world, will be inspired to pursue their dreams.”

The new movie is the latest in Netflix’s growing slate of live-action family films starring kids and teens. Recent YA releases include “Skater Girl” from first-time director Manjari Makijany and starring Rachel Saanchita Gupta and Shafin Patel, making their acting debuts; “Finding ‘Ohana,” directed by Jude Weng (“Fresh Off the Boat”) and starring Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono; and the comedy “Tall Girl,” directed by Nzingha Stewart (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and starring Ava Michelle.

Upcoming projects include “He’s All That,” starring Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan and directed by Mark Waters (“Mean Girls”), and “Nightbooks,” from director David Yarovesky (“Brightburn”), starring Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett and Krysten Ritter.

Randolph-Wright is represented by WME, Judi Farkas Management, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Boitano is repped by Brian Boitano Enterprises’ Linda Leaver. Swisher is repped by Myra Model at Myra Model Management.