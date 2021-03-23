Netflix Lands Gay Holiday Rom-Com ‘Single All The Way’ From Tony-Winning Director Michael Mayer

A holiday-themed romantic comedy centered on gay men is coming to Netflix, from the Tony-award winning director director of the Broadway sensation “Spring Awakening.”

In a genre that has seen increased calls for inclusion, the ensemble project “Single All The Way” boasts beloved actors of pop culture sensations past and a pedigreed filmmaking team.

Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, and Luke MacFarlane will serve as leads, with supporting turns form Barry Bostwick (“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Spin City”), Jennifer Robertson (“Schitt’s Creek,” “Ginny & Georgia”, Jennifer Coolidge (“Legally Blonde,” “Promising Young Woman”) and Kathy Najimy (“Veep,” “Younger”).

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (MacFarlane) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Chambers) — the plan goes awry.

Mayer, whose credits also include NBC’s “Smash,” will direct from a script by screenwriter and executive producer Chad Hodge (“Good Behavior,” “Wayward Pines”). Muse Entertainment’s Joel S. Rice (“Tut,” “Double Holiday”) is producing.

“What I love most about this hysterical, moving project is that it is simply a genuine holiday romantic comedy that explores friendship and love between gay men,’ said Rice. Mayer noted it was “really gratifying to tell a story that happens AFTER coming out!”

Writer Hodge added that when he “sat down to write this movie, I made a list of all the things I personally wanted to see in a holiday rom-com. The list ran the gamut, from honestly portraying the uniqueness of gay friendships and relationships, to the often hilarious dynamics of our families, to Jennifer Coolidge. I’m so grateful to Netflix for embracing all of it. I can’t wait to see it come to life.”

Urie rose to fame with his breakout role in ABC's "Ugly Betty" and, later, Lifetime's "Younger." MacFarlane starred on the groundbreaking family drama "Brothers & SIsters." Chambers previously starred in the drama "Of Hearts and Castles."



“Single All The Way” joins Netflix’s forthcoming holiday film lineup, which includes the “A Castle for Christmas,” “The Princess Switch 3” and “A Boy Called Christmas” Past holiday films include “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” “Holidate,” “Operation Christmas Drop,” “Let It Snow,” “The Princess Switch,” “The Christmas Chronicles,” and “Klaus.”