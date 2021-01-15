Netflix Buys Gal Gadot Espionage Thriller ‘Heart of Stone’ From Skydance

Netflix has nabbed worldwide rights to “Heart of Stone,” a Gal Gadot-led espionage thriller that was developed by Skydance Media.

Tom Harper, best known for “The Aeronauts” and “Wild Rose,” directed the action epic.

“Heart of Stone” marks the second major movie that Skydance has siphoned off this week. On Tuesday, Amazon Studios emerged as the frontrunner for “The Tomorrow World,” a science-fiction spectacle starring Chris Pratt. Amazon is reportedly shelling out $200 million for global rights, but insiders stress the sale hasn’t been finalized.

Skydance has been an active seller during the pandemic, recently auctioning off is upcoming animated features “Luck” and “Spellbound” to Apple. Streaming services has been something of a salvation for traditional Hollywood studios and production companies, which rely on box office dollars to turn a profit on expensive movies. With U.S. cinemas mostly closed due to COVID-19, the few films that have opened theatrically will struggle to get out of the red.

Netflix and Skydance have previously partnered on films including “The Old Guard,” “6 Underground” and the upcoming “The Adam Project” starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy.

Gadot recently wrapped production for the Netflix movie “Red Notice.” The heist film, also starring Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, was originally set up at Universal but was sold to Netflix in 2019. It’s scheduled to debut on the streamer sometime this year, though an exact release date has not been set.

