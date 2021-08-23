Netflix Releases Dates for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ and More

Netflix has announced release dates for its entire fall and winter film slate, a list of buzzy films that includes “Don’t Look Up,” a dark comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Adam McKay; Jane Campion’s drama “The Power of the Dog” with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons; and Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing.”

Those titles, along with Idris Elba’s Western “The Harder They Fall”; “The Starling, with Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd; and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and several others, will play in select movie theaters before debuting on the streaming service.

Its fall slate kicks off with the Victoria Justice-led comedy “Afterlife of the Party” on Sept. 2, Michael Keaton’s 9/11 drama “Worth” on Sept. 3 and “My Little Pony: A New Generation” later in the month on Sept. 24. October sees the premiere of “Diana: The Musical” on the first of the month, as well as the zombie heist comedy “Army of Thieves” ahead of Halloween.

Zazie Beetz and Jonathan Majors in “The Harder They Fall” DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

In early November, “The Harder They Fall” launches on Netflix on the third following its run in select theaters starting on Oct. 22. “Passing” has been set to land on Netflix on Nov. 10 following its big-screen debut on Oct. 27, while “Tick, Tick.. Boom!” is coming to the streamer on Nov. 19 after bowing theatrically on Nov. 12.

To close out the year, Campion’s latest “The Power of the Dog” arrives on Netflix on Dec. 1 (in theaters on Nov. 17), with “Don’t Look Up” scheduled for Dec. 24 (in theaters Dec. 10) and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” on Dec. 31 (in theaters Dec. 17).

In total, Netflix will release around 40 movies throughout the rest of 2021, continuing its promise to deliver new films every week for the entire year.

Check out the full lineup below:

September

AFTERLIFE OF THE PARTY: On Netflix 9/2

WORTH: On Netflix 9/3

BLOOD BROTHERS: MALCOLM X & MUHAMMAD ALI: On Netflix 9/9

KATE: In select theaters and on Netflix 9/10

NIGHTBOOKS: On Netflix 9/15

SCHUMACHER: On Netflix 9/15

INTRUSION: On Netflix 9/22

THE STARLING: In select theaters 9/17, on Netflix 9/24

MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION, on Netflix 9/24

SOUNDS LIKE LOVE: On Netflix 9/29

NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE: On Netflix 9/29

October

THE GUILT: In select theaters 9/24, on Netflix 10/1

DIANA: THE MUSICAL: On Netflix 10/1

THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE: On Netflix 10/6

FOUND: On Netflix 10/20

NIGHT TEETH: On Netflix 10/20

STUCK TOGETHER: On Netflix 10/20

ARMY OF THIEVES: On Netflix 10/29

HYPNOTIC: On Netflix this October

FEVER DREAM: In select theaters and on Netflix this October

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson in “Passing,” directed by Rebecca Hall

November

THE HARDER THEY FALL: In select theaters 10/22, on Netflix 11/3

LOVE HARD: On Netflix 11/5

PASSING: In select theaters 10/27, on Netflix 11/10

RED NOTICE: On Netflix 11/12

tick, tick…BOOM!: In select theaters 11/12, on Netflix 11/19

BRUISED: In select theaters 11/17, on Netflix 11/24

ROBIN ROBIN: On Netflix 11/24

14 PEAKS: NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE: On Netflix 11/29

7 PRISONERS: In select theaters, on Netflix this November

A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS: On Netflix this November

A CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS: On Netflix this November

THE PRINCESS SWITCH 3: On Netflix this November

December

THE POWER OF THE DOG: In select theaters 11/17, on Netflix 12/1

SHAUN THE SHEEP: THE FLIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS, on Netflix 12/3

THE UNFORGIVABLE: In select theaters 11/24, on Netflix 12/10

THE HAND OF GOD: In select theaters 12/3, on Netflix 12/15

DON’T LOOK UP: In select theaters 12/10, on Netflix 12/24

THE LOST DAUGHTER: In select theaters 12/17, on Netflix 12/31

BACK TO THE OUTBACK: On Netflix this December

MIXTAPE: On Netflix this December

SINGLE ALL THE WAY: On Netflix this December