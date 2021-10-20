Netflix Employee Walkout Grows Tense as Trans Rights Protestors Clash With Dave Chappelle Supporters

Hundreds of Netflix employees and supporters gathered in the shadow of the streaming giant’s Los Angeles headquarters on Wednesday to protest Dave Chappelle’s standup special “The Closer. But the event, which was intended to showcase solidarity with the trans community, grew tense at certain points as protesters clashed with a vocal crowd of the comedian’s fans.

Netflix has been embroiled in controversy since the comedy special aired two weeks ago, with employees openly criticizing Chappelle for comments and jokes they deemed transphobic and homophobic. The Netflix office complex, a stone’s throw from the Arclight Hollywood Cinemas, saw passionate trans supporters waving signs reading “Trans Lives Matter” and “Transphobia is Not a Joke.” Ashlee Marie Preston, a media personality who organized the event, said that she and other organizers had invited Chapelle to speak to them and were rebuffed.

“We’re up against a the emergence of hate economy,” said Preston. “And there is this manipulation of algorithmic science that distorts the way that we perceive ourselves and others. And I think that companies like Netflix, Facebook, and Instagram, they play into it, and they monetize on it. And so I think that this is important to show up today.”

Counter-protesters were also out in full force, bearing signs reading “Jokes Are Funny,” and “Netflix Don’t Cancel Free Speech.” At times the situation threatened to devolve as counter protestors pushed against trans speakers. One man’s “Jokes Are Funny” sign was taken by a pro-trans protestor and broken in half, leaving him with a stick and little else. Crowd members said he was wielding a weapon and asked for his removal. Chappelle’s supporters said they were demonstrating in support of free speech.

“We are protesting this walkout. They have the right to di it, but we have the right to standup for Dave Chappelle and his freedom of expression,” said Gigi LaRoux, who identified herself as a supporter of comedy. “This boils down to equality, and if people want equality they to be put on the same level as anybody else. Comedians are equal opportunity destroyers. You cant pick and choose who youre going to make fun of.“

A subset of counter-protestors, primarily comprised of white women, began shouting anti-trans remarks, saying, “self-love, not surgery,” which appeared a reference to gender reassignment procedures.

A trio of protesters identifying themselves as “game workers” held signs saying trans people have their full support. Netflix leaders Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos have identified gaming as a major growth sector for Netflix in the coming years. Other employees, wearing Netflix swag, said they were members of the staff, but declined to talk to press.

Netflix’s top executives has stood by Chappelle in messages to staff, and pushed back on suggestions that the comic’s special could inspire violence against the trans community in a series of staff-wide memos that only exacerbated tensions. Sarandos later expressed regret for that internal communication, saying he “screwed it up” and “should have led with a lot more humanity.”

Netflix’s handling of the public relations crisis has also strained its relationships with top talent. Comedian Hannah Gadsby, whose specials “Nanette” and “Douglas” are on Netflix, released a scathing statement on Instagram, slamming for Sarandos for mentioning her name in his original note to staff. ““You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted,” she wrote. “F**k you and your amoral algorithm cult.” Elliot Page, the star of the streamer’s “Umbrella Academy,” released a statement of support prior to the walkout. “I stand with the trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace,” Page tweeted.

In a statement prior to the walkout, Netflix said, “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused. We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.”

Last week, Netflix fired an employee for sharing information on the economics behind and viewership of “The Closer” with Bloomberg.

In “The Closer,” Chappelle makes “transphobic” and wonders whether there is “even such a thing as a woman or man or anything anymore.” He shares anecdotes about befriending a trans woman and beating up a trans woman, while also aligning himself on “Team TERF” (referring to “trans-exclusionary radical feminist”) with “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who has made anti-trans comments.

More to come…