Netflix Buys Dennis Quaid Movie ‘Blue Miracle’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has acquired “Blue Miracle,” the Dennis Quaid film formerly known as “On the Line.”

Based on a true story, “Blue Miracle” centers on Casa Hogar, a Mexican orphanage that was struggling to survive after Hurricane Odile hit in 2014. On the brink of bankruptcy, the residents enter the world’s biggest fishing tournament in hopes of winning the prize money to save their home.

Along with Quaid, the cast includes Raymond Cruz, Anthony Gonzalez, Jimmy Gonzales, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola and Bruce McGill.

The streaming service has not set a release date yet.

Julio Quintana, whose credits include the 2016 Martin Sheen drama “The Vessel,” directed the film. He also co-wrote the script with Chris Dowling (“Run the Race,” “Priceless,” “Where Hope Grows”).

Producers were Javier Chapa for Mucho Mas Media, Darren Moorman for Reserve Entertainment, Chris George for Redwood Ranch Productions, Ben Howard for Third Coast Content and Trey Reynolds for Provident Films. Third Coast Content co-financed the film with Endeavor Content.

Quaid, who memorably played Lindsay Lohan’s dad in “The Parent Trap” and starred in “The Big Easy,” “The Right Stuff” and “The Rookie,” is appearing next as former president Ronald Reagan in the biopic “Regan.” His recent film work includes the Universal Pictures family film “A Dog’s Journey” (the sequel to “A Dog’s Purpose”) and Roland Emmerich’s war epic “Midway.” Quaid is currently filming “American Underdog” for Lionsgate, which tells the story of NFL quarterback Kurt Warner.

Cruz is best known for starring as detective Julio Sanchez on the TNT procedural drama “The Closer” and its spinoff “Major Crimes,” as well as his role as drug lord Tuco Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”