Netflix’s Massive 2021 Film Slate Will Deliver New Movies Every Week This Year

Netflix has made good on its high-profile promise to deliver new movies every week.
Teased last October in national commercial spots, the streaming monolith is guaranteeing its roughly 193 million subscribers unseen features every week in 2021. Largely compromised of original productions as well as some splashy acquisitions, the slate has 71 titles across genres — from musicals to action, romantic comedies to family animation.
Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among those featured in sizzle reel released Tuesday (watch below) showcasing their respective projects, which will roll out over the next 12 months.
Highlights include the mega-budgeted heist film “Red Notice,” starring Gal Gadot, Johnson, and Reynolds; the Western “The Harder They Fall” with Regina King, Idris Elba and “Lovecraft County” breakout Jonathan Majors; Adams’ “The Woman in The Window”; Zach Snyder’s “Army of the Dead”; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, tick … Boom!”; and the impossibly starry “Don’t Look Up” starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi and Meryl Streep.
The slate also features the culmination of homegrown, top-rated franchises “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “The Kissing Booth,” both wrapping up with third installments.
It’s an enviable time to be the globe’s largest streamer, whose ability to release new and premium films is unhampered by the pandemic. While studios like Warner Bros. deal with fallout from abrupt decisions to pivot to streaming amid theater closures, Netflix has long been singularly motivated. If anything, these dozens of titles underscore how well positioned the streamer is for this moment, especially as vaccination plans take longer to roll out than expected.
Take “Fear Street,” a film trilogy from Peter Chernin which shot back-to-back in Georgia in 2019. After rescuing the films from Disney’s acquisition of Fox, Netflix will release all three in 2021 only one month apart, presumably over the Halloween season. Had coronavirus not crippled American moviegoing and the films proceeded to theatrical release, conventional wisdom would’ve dictated pacing each release up to a year apart.
The slate also includes possible franchise starters. Netflix has landed “Wish Dragon” from Sony Pictures Animation, an original concept from the studio behind the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” Voiced by John Cho, Constance Wu, Will Yun Lee, and Jimmy O. Yang, the film was a major theatrical play from the animated division run by Kristine Belson. Sony is now unburdened from any financial loss, and Netflix has chum for houses full of quarantined kids.
Here’s the complete list of planned 2021 feature film releases for Netflix:
ACTION
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
HORROR
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
THRILLER
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
SCI-FI
Stowaway
ROMANCE
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
DRAMA
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of Woman (January 7)
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (January 22)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
WESTERN
The Harder They Fall
COMEDY
8 Rue de l’Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (February 19)
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Loud House
Nightbooks
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
MUSICAL
A Week Away
tick, tick…BOOM