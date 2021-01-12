Netflix’s Massive 2021 Film Slate Will Deliver New Movies Every Week This Year

Netflix has made good on its high-profile promise to deliver new movies every week.

Teased last October in national commercial spots, the streaming monolith is guaranteeing its roughly 193 million subscribers unseen features every week in 2021. Largely compromised of original productions as well as some splashy acquisitions, the slate has 71 titles across genres — from musicals to action, romantic comedies to family animation.

Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among those featured in sizzle reel released Tuesday (watch below) showcasing their respective projects, which will roll out over the next 12 months.

Highlights include the mega-budgeted heist film “Red Notice,” starring Gal Gadot, Johnson, and Reynolds; the Western “The Harder They Fall” with Regina King, Idris Elba and “Lovecraft County” breakout Jonathan Majors; Adams’ “The Woman in The Window”; Zach Snyder’s “Army of the Dead”; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, tick … Boom!”; and the impossibly starry “Don’t Look Up” starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi and Meryl Streep.

The slate also features the culmination of homegrown, top-rated franchises “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “The Kissing Booth,” both wrapping up with third installments.

It’s an enviable time to be the globe’s largest streamer, whose ability to release new and premium films is unhampered by the pandemic. While studios like Warner Bros. deal with fallout from abrupt decisions to pivot to streaming amid theater closures, Netflix has long been singularly motivated. If anything, these dozens of titles underscore how well positioned the streamer is for this moment, especially as vaccination plans take longer to roll out than expected.

Take “Fear Street,” a film trilogy from Peter Chernin which shot back-to-back in Georgia in 2019. After rescuing the films from Disney’s acquisition of Fox, Netflix will release all three in 2021 only one month apart, presumably over the Halloween season. Had coronavirus not crippled American moviegoing and the films proceeded to theatrical release, conventional wisdom would’ve dictated pacing each release up to a year apart.

The slate also includes possible franchise starters. Netflix has landed “Wish Dragon” from Sony Pictures Animation, an original concept from the studio behind the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” Voiced by John Cho, Constance Wu, Will Yun Lee, and Jimmy O. Yang, the film was a major theatrical play from the animated division run by Kristine Belson. Sony is now unburdened from any financial loss, and Netflix has chum for houses full of quarantined kids.

Here’s the complete list of planned 2021 feature film releases for Netflix:

ACTION

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

HORROR

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

THRILLER

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

SCI-FI

Stowaway

ROMANCE

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

DRAMA

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of Woman (January 7)

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (January 22)

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

WESTERN

The Harder They Fall

COMEDY

8 Rue de l’Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Loud House

Nightbooks

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

MUSICAL

A Week Away

tick, tick…BOOM