Neon to Produce Bishal Dutta’s New Horror Film With ‘Get Out’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Producers

Neon and QC Entertainment announced they have partnered to make an as-yet untitled horror film from first-time feature director Bishal Dutta.

The story is based partially on Indian legend, partially on a personal family story from Dutta’s grandfather and partially on the filmmaker’s experience being born in India and moving to and being raised in America.

QC Entertainment, the producers of “Get Out” and “BlacKkKlansman,” will co-finance the film with Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick producing with Edward H. Hamm Jr. executive producing. Neon will co-finance and executive produce. Megan Suri (“Fresh Off the Boat,” “Never Have I Ever”), Neeru Bajwa (“Jatt & Juliet”), Vik Sahay (“Captain Marvel,” “Chuck”) and Betty Gabriel (“Get Out”) will star in the original horror film. Principal photography is scheduled to start today in Vancouver, in association with British Columbia based Brightlight Pictures. Neon will distribute the film in the U.S.

Dutta’s short “Life In Color” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival Emerging Filmmaker Showcase in 2018. His most recent horror short “Inferno” bolstered attention for Dutta as a filmmaker, who signed with WME. The short also caught the eye of James Wan and Atomic Monster who championed him to direct their upcoming untitled horror feature at New Line.

Dutta is represented by WME, Rain Management Group and Goodman Schenkman Smelkinson + Christopher. Suri is repped by Management 360 and Skrzyniarz & Mallean; Bajwa is repped by Play Management; Sahay is repped by Buchwalk, Noble Caplan Abrams, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead; and Gabriel Betty is repped by ICM, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen et al.

(Pictured: Bishal Dutta and Megan Suri)