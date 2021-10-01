Neon Acquires Rebeca Huntt’s ‘Beba’ After Toronto Premiere

Neon has acquired worldwide rights to “Beba,” the first film from New York Afro-Latina artist Rebeca Huntt. The documentary-memoir had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, where it was hailed for its “originality, inventiveness and the urgency of Huntt’s voice,” Neon said in a statement.

The film, which weaves together music, 16mm film, poetry and interviews, will get a 2022 release from Neon. The daughter of a Dominican father and Venezuelan mother, Huntt, whose nickname is “Beba,” reflects on her childhood and adolescence in New York City while investigating the historical, societal and generational trauma she has inherited. Throughout the film, she searches for a way to forge her own creative path amidst racial and political unrest.

“Poetic, powerful and profound, ‘Beba’ is a courageous, deeply human self-portrait of an Afro-Latina artist hungry for knowledge and yearning for connection,” Neon said.

Huntt wrote and directed “Beba,” and produced with Sofia Geld. Executive producers are Petra Costa, Alyse Ardell Spiegel, Alessandra Orofino, Joy Bryant and Inuka Bacote-Capiga.

The deal was negotiated by Neon’s Mason Speta with the UTA Independent Film Group, who represented the sale of the film and also represent Huntt.

The distributor opened Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winning “Titane” Friday, and has upcoming titles including Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s “Flee,” Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer” starring Kristen Stewart and Celine Sciamma’s “Petite Maman.”

Neon has also delved into production in the past year, with 10 feature and documentary projects including “Spencer,” “The Painter and the Thief” remake, Brandon Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool” with Alexander Skarsgard and “Cuckoo” starring Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich, Gemma Chan and Sofia Boutella, directed by Tilman Singer.