National Board of Review Postpones Annual Gala Amid Omicron Surge

The National Board of Review has postponed its annual gala, which was scheduled to be held on Jan. 11 in New York City.

It’s the latest event, following the Critics’ Choice Awards, the BAFTA Los Angeles yearly tea party, and the Palm Springs International Film Festival fete, to shelve in-person plans amid rising concerns over the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The National Board of Review plans to announce a new date at a later time.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our guests, members and community, we have made the decision to postpone the NBR’s annual Awards Gala,” NBR president Annie Schulhof said. “We look forward to celebrating this year’s honorees, safely, at a later time.”

