National Association of Theatre Owners Promotes Jackie Brenneman to ‘Second-in-Command,’ Hires Todd Halstead

The National Association of Theatre Owners, the trade organization that represents the country’s cinemas, has announced the promotion of two executives.

Jackie Brenneman has been upped to executive VP and general counsel, which NATO has referred to as a new “second-in-command” position at the company. Meanwhile, Todd Halstead has joined as director of government relations and strategy development.

Brenneman was hired at NATO in 2014 as manager of industry relations, where she served members in several capacities. She previously worked at the law firm of Foley & Lardner, LLP in Los Angeles. During the pandemic, which ravaged the movie theater industry, Brenneman was key in developing and implementing government relief programs to help domestic film exhibitors survive.

Halstead first worked on NATO’s government relations team in 2007 after being employed on Capitol Hill. He later moved from his full-time position at the national association to lead a NATO-affiliated regional association in middle America.

“Jackie is poised to help lead the industry into a new era,” said NATO chairman Rolando Rodriguez, whose day job is chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “NATO members, team colleagues and I have all been inspired through these difficult times by her keen intellect, strategic foresight, passion and tireless work ethic.”

Adds NATO president and CEO John Fithian, “I can think of no one in the industry with Todd’s breadth of experience and insight in federal government relations, state and local government relations, and the long-term development of industry strategies. We are thrilled to have Todd ‘back home’ full-time in a key management position.”