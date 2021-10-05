Natalia Dyer, Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez Starring in Queer Love Triangle Drama ‘Chestnut’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalia Dyer is starring alongside Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez in “Chestnut,” a queer love triangle drama that marks the feature film debut of director Jac Cron. Shot on location and named for the epicenter of queer culture in Philadelphia, Chestnut, the film quietly wrapped production this month. It’s eyeing an early 2022 festival premiere.

Dyer stars as a recent graduate who becomes unexpectedly entangled in a relationship with a man and a woman during an aimless summer after college, with Keller and Ramirez forming the other corners of the love triangle. The film also stars Chella Man (HBO Max’s “Titans”) and Caleb Eberhardt (HBO’s “Betty,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”), and features a score

by composer Keegan DeWitt (“Her Smell,” “Hearts Beat Loud”). It was produced by Lizzie Shapiro (“Shiva Baby,” “Mickey and the Bear”) and Lexi Tannenholtz.

Chestnut reunites Shapiro with Utopia, who released “Shiva Baby” earlier this year. In addition to executive producing, Utopia is handling worldwide sales for the film.

Dyer is best known for her work as Nancy Wheeler on Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” She also appeared in “Yes, God, Yes” and “Velvet Buzzsaw.” Keller has appeared in “Legion” and in the second season of the FX series “Fargo.” She will star in the upcoming HBO Max series “Tokyo Vice.” Ramirez plays Mario Martinez in “On My Block” and Joaquin Torres in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” He will appear in the upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Cron’s short “House Sit,” starring Keller, screened at film festivals nationally and internationally, including SF Independent, Philadelphia Film Festival, and Female Filmmaker Berlin.

Leo Blumberg-Woll, Rhianon Jones of Neon Heart Productions, David Betesh and Robert Schwartzman of Utopia are executive producers.

Dyer is repped by WME and One Entertainment. Keller is repped by UTA, Independent Talent Group and Suskin Management. Ramirez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Man is repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment and attorney Cary Dobkin at Morris Yorn. Eberhardt is repped by UTA.