Nadezda Motina Launches Russian Distribution Outfit Arna Media With Strong Slate

Eminent Russian media industry executive Nadezda Motina has launched Arna Media, a Moscow-based independent distribution company that will distribute local language and international feature films for the Russian market.

Arna, which plans to release 12 films a year from 2022, already has a strong line-up as part of its inaugural distribution slate. These include Lionsgate’s “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack, BAFTA winning director Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave,” Marjane Satrapi’s “Enter the Dragons” with Gemma Arterton, Oliver Stone’s documentary “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass,” narrated by Donald Sutherland and Whoopi Goldberg and StudioCanal’s “Not Bloody Likely,” starring Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter.

Arna also has plans to expand its operations into co-productions and Motina is in advanced talks with partners on a number of co-productions ahead of formal announcements to come.

“Arna Media will serve as a window for everyone who wants to do business in Russia,” said Motina. “We are deeply passionate about film and will work closely with creators to deliver unique and well-crafted campaigns that leverage our many years of experience in the distribution space. Arna is also designed to be a new type of distribution company that will expand into the production and co-production space, which ensures we have access to a constant stream of high-quality films, right from the earliest stages of development.”

Motina will continue to own her existing Russian distribution company, Capella Film, but will move away from day-to-day operations. Capella will now be managed by former head of marketing, Vera Fetishcheva.

Motina started her career in 2001, when she launched Total DVD magazine in the Russian market. Prior to forming Capella Film, she created the theatrical arm of the CP Digital Company, where she headed up acquisitions and distribution. She also served as CEO of Premium Film, where she oversaw acquisitions and distribution across CIS and the Baltic States.