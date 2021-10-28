Mustard Enlists Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee to Join Macy Gray, Chris Paul in Animated Movie ‘Sneaks’

The voice cast of the animated movie “Sneaks” is shaping up, thanks to multi-platinum and Grammy-winning producer and artist Mustard.

Mustard, who serves as executive music producer on the family film, has enlisted his frequent collaborators and fellow chart-topping and award-winning musicians Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee to join Macy Gray and NBA superstar Chris Paul in the movie, produced by and starring Laurence Fishburne.

“Sneaks” centers around a pair of misplaced sneakers that are lost in New York City and must find a way to get back to their “sole mates.” With the help of a charming oxford (Ella Mai), an elegant stiletto (Macy Gray), and a gifted young athlete (Swae Lee), this ensemble cast of characters must band together to thwart the evil Collector (Laurence Fishburne) and the mysterious Forger (Roddy Ricch). Chris Paul will play a character based on himself — an NBA All-Star who hosts the biggest Met Gala-like event for avid sneakerheads.

“I really see the music in this film as a crucial part of the storytelling,” Mustard said of the new cast additions. “As the first family animated feature film to be steeped in sneaker culture, I am honored to draw from my expertise as a producer and artist, and my love of sneakers, to create moments that really connect. The added bonus is that this is a film that I’ll be able to enjoy with my family and kids.”

“Our film will illuminate and pay homage to the forever growing and popular sneaker culture that continues to inspire and be inspired by musicians, athletes and artists alike and I’m thrilled by the cast and crew who have decided to join us on the journey,'” Fishburne aded.

Fishburne’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Lengi Studios are behind the project, with Cinema Gypsy’s Helen Sugland and Len Hartman and Gil Cloyd of Lengi Studios as producers alongside the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor. 10 Summers’ co-Founder and president Meko Yohannes and Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross (producers of the Oscar-winning animated short “If Anything Happens I Love You”) will serve as executive producers.

Variety exclusively reported that Rob Edwards, will penned the feature, will make his directorial debut with the project. Matt Ahrens (“Next Gen”) will serve as editor and Ovi Nedelcu (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) as production designer and lead character designer. Pre-production, design and storyboard work is underway with House of Cool (“Ferdinand”) and animation will be done by Assemblage (“Arctic Dogs”). Legendary sneaker personality Bobbito Garcia will serve as the film’s cultural advisor.

