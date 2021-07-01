Andrea Arnold’s Feature Documentary ‘Cow’ Acquired by MUBI for U.K., Ireland and Turkey

Academy Award-winning director Andrea Arnold (“Big Little Lies,” “American Honey”) will have her feature documentary “Cow” distributed by theatrical distributor and streamer MUBI in select European markets.

The global curated film streamer has acquired all rights to the movie in the U.K., Ireland and Turkey.

The documentary, which tells the story of life for a single dairy cow, will premiere at the Cannes Premières during the festival next week and is scheduled for a theatrical release in Ireland and the U.K. “The film is an endeavour to consider cows,” Arnold has said of her work. “To move us closer to them. To see both their beauty and the challenge of their lives. Not in a romantic way but in a real way.”

In 2005, Arnold won an Academy Award for her short “Wasp.” She also also won three Jury Prizes at Cannes, most recently for “American Honey,” which stars Sasha Lane and Riley Keough, in 2016.

“Cow” is produced by Kat Mansoor for Halcyon Pictures and financed by BBC Film and Doc Society. BBC Film’s Rose Garnett and Doc Society’s Sandra Whipman and Maxyne Franklin serve as executive producers.

North American sales will be handled by Submarine Entertainment and international sales by mk2 films.

MUBI curates global cinema from around the world on its streaming service. It also serves as a film distributor and production company. Recent and upcoming releases include Leos Carax’s “Annette,” starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, which will open Cannes next month, and Ninja Thyberg’s Sundance hit “Pleasure.”