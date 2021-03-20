‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Director Confirms Existence of R-Rated Cut

On Friday, director Chris Columbus revealed that an R-rated version of the beloved 1993 comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire” exists – though there is not a NC-17 cut of the film.

The confirmation first came from Entertainment Weekly following a viral tweet that noted Robin Williams, who played the eponymous Euphegenia Doubtfire, improvised so much that there were PG, PG-13, R and NC-17 cuts of the film. The official film is rated PG-13.

While filming 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993), Robin Williams improvised so much that there were PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the film pic.twitter.com/vjYUCmyrj2 — Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) March 18, 2021

Columbus explained that the numerous cuts came as a result of Williams asking to “let me play” after he did a few scripted takes. He would then go on for 15 to 22 takes with his own improvised lines.

“He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn’t be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film,” Columbus told Entertainment Weekly.

In addition to there not actually being an NC-17 version, it’s unlikely a full R-rated edition of “Mrs. Doubtfire” will ever be available. But that doesn’t mean audiences might not get more of Williams’ comedic genius.

“I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version,” Columbus said.

HBO released a comprehensive documentary about the actor in 2018, several years after his death in August 2014. Unlike the cinematic portrait of “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind,” Columbus’ possible documentary would scope in on the significance of a single role. Columbus said it could include interviews with him, editor Raja Gosnell and producer Marsha Garces Williams.

“I think that would be the best approach. I’m very proud of this film,” he said.