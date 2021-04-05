MRC Film Targets Audiences Over 50 With New Label, Landline Pictures, Led by Amy Baer

MRC Film has launched Landline Pictures, a new label targeting audiences over 50. Veteran producer Amy Baer has been tapped to lead the new venture.

According to a release announcing the news, Landline Pictures “will focus on uplifting and entertaining stories that are about and targeting the over 50 demographic, yet commercial and conceptual enough to cross over to a broader audience.”

Baer, who will report to MRC Film Co-Presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman, will oversee Landline Pictures’ creative and strategic agenda and serve in a producer capacity on all the label’s projects, with the goal to generate multiple films per year for both theatrical and streaming distribution.

“Amy is a total pro’s pro and we are proud to be partnered with her on this venture. There is a huge opportunity to make humorous and thoughtful movies for this underserved audience,” Adler and Golfman said, announcing the new venture and Baer’s appointment.

“Every year there are movies for an older demographic that ‘surprisingly over-perform,’” Baer said. “The reality is that they’ve always been there and are hungry for entertaining, universal and inclusive stories for — and about — their lives.”

She continued: “I have so much respect for Brye and Jonathan’s commitment to making movies for this demographic; and I am honored and excited to be building this label for MRC Film.”

Landline will operate under MRC Film, with an independent development budget to initiate and shepherd projects at various stages of development and production. The label also has distribution flexibility and the ability to work in collaboration with other producers.

The label’s inaugural slate includes:

“Jerry and Marge Go Large,” a comedy inspired by the true story of a retired Michigan couple who saved their dying town by playing the Michigan lottery. David Frankel (“Marley and Me”) will direct the film, written by Brad Copeland (“Wild Hogs,” “Arrested Development”). Gil Netter will produce with Levantine Films’ Tory Metzger and Renee Witt.

“Scenic Route,” a romantic comedy about a couple that has been married 50 years, and recreate their cross-country RV honeymoon trip in an effort to rekindle their marriage. Bill Holderman (“Book Club”) will direct the film, written by Eyal Podell & Jonathan E. Stewart. Safehouse’s Tory Tunnell & Joby Harold will produce alongside Holderman and Erin Simms.

“The Best Is Yet to Come,” a comedy based on the French film “Le Meilleur Reste à Venir” about two lifelong friends who must make up for lost time after a huge misunderstanding comes between them. Jon Turteltaub (“Last Vegas”) will direct from a screenplay by Allan Loeb (“Only Living Boy in New York”). Dimitri Rassam, who produced the French film, will also produce under his Chapter 2 banner.

Baer also announced that Chris Ceccotti will serve as head of content at Landline Pictures, moving with her from Gidden Media to the new label. Baer had run Gidden Media since 2012, where she established one of the industry’s only female-led, independently financed content incubation companies.

Her list of producing credits during her time at Gidden Media (as well as her prior roles as president and CEO of CBS Films and a key executive at Sony Pictures) include “Last Vegas,” “Mary Shelley,” “Brian Banks,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” “Moneyball” and “The Pursuit of Happyness,” among others. Baer has also served as board president of Women in Film since 2018.

MRC Film also recently announced a label focused on romance led by Elizabeth Cantillon and a label focused on female-driven comedies led by producer Becky Sloviter.