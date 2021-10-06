Iconic Kids Brand ‘Mr. Men Little Miss’ Sets TV Rights Deal Via Endeavor Content, Sanrio

Mr. Men Little Miss, the iconic brand of children’s characters including Mr. Tickle and Little Miss Sunshine, has closed a deal to produce original TV series based on its catalogue.

Created in 1971 by late author Roger Hargreaves, the charismatic lineup helps kids understand the world around them by illustrating specific emotions and personality traits as simple and colorful doodles. The brand turns 50 this year.

Endeavor Content brokered the deal with Sanrio, the Japanese design and licensing company behind Hello Kitty. Announced on Wednesday, Endeavor Content stated that the agreement aligns with the company’s push to identify global intellectual property for family, young adult and kids content. They recently brokered a multi-series deal with Netflix on behalf of the Roald Dahl estate.

“We are thrilled to take the next step with our partner Sanrio and the Mr. Men Little Miss brands to help today’s children learn about their feelings, help empower them as they navigate the process of growing up, and to make them laugh along the way,” said Tamara Rothenberg, senior vice president of family, young adult and children’s programming at Endeavor Content.

The Mr. Men Little Miss property counts 90 individual characters. When creator Hargreaves died in 1988 at 53, his son, Adam Hargreaves, continued the business writing and drawing the books. The franchise is the No. 1 selling children’s book in France and the No. 2 selling pre-school brand in the U.K. Mr. Men Little Miss books are published in 17 languages worldwide and distributed in more than 28 countries.

“We are delighted to announce the return of Mr. Men Little Miss to the small screen with such a global partner as Endeavor Content. Considering their portfolio and expertise, we are sure they will be able to catch the essence of our characters and translate it into inspiring and engaging content. The celebrations for the brand’s 50th anniversary have shown how our readers’ love for these characters goes far beyond the books, and we’re sure this animated series will be met with incredible enthusiasm,” said Silvia Figini, chief operating officer at Sanrio – EMEA, India and Oceania, and Mr. Men – worldwide.

A series slate and creative teams were not immediately announced. Endeavor Content is a division of Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor and is currently seeking a majority stake sale.