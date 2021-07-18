Movie Theater Owners Blame Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Box Office ‘Collapse’ on Disney Plus Launch

Movie theater operators did not mince words in asserting that Disney left money on the table by putting Marvel’s “Black Widow” on Disney Plus on the same day as its theatrical debut.

In March, Disney announced that “Black Widow,” among several other 2021 films, would premiere simultaneously at home — for a premium $30 price — and on the big screen while the movie theater industry attempted to recover from the pandemic. On July 9, “Black Widow” opened to $80 million in the U.S., setting a new COVID-era box office record. Disney padded the film’s global haul by reporting that the Scarlett Johansson-led comic book adventure collected an additional $60 million worldwide on Disney Plus.

Ten days after its debut, the National Association of Theatre Owners, the industry’s main lobbying arm, released a fiery statement about its method of release. For measure, NATO seemed to like “Black Widow,” going as far as calling it “such a well-made, well-received, highly anticipated movie.” Still, the group says the $200-million budgeted “Black Widow” underperformed at the box office and on Disney Plus.

“Despite assertions that this pandemic-era improvised release strategy was a success for Disney and the simultaneous release model, it demonstrates that an exclusive theatrical release means more revenue for all stakeholders in every cycle of the movie’s life,” the statement said.

The pushback from NATO comes at a time when the movie business is still struggling to recover from the pandemic. Crippling efforts, film exhibitors say, is the fact that Hollywood studios are no longer playing their movies exclusively on the big screen. Prior to COVID, new releases had to screen in theaters for at least 75 days before moving to premium video-on-demand. Now, that’s no longer the case. Many of the biggest titles to release in the past 18 months, including “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Cruella,” were also available concurrently on various streaming services. Yet the highest-grossing movies of the year, “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9,” were only in theaters for the first few weeks of their release.

Hollywood studios and movie theater operators have a historically contentious relationship, with the pandemic shifting the power overwhelmingly in favor of film distributors. Yes, studios need movie theaters to generate profits on mega-budgeted tentpoles, but COVID proved that without compelling content to show on the big screen, movie theaters don’t have as much to offer. The hot-and-cold factions last got in a public spat in April 2020 when several theater chains, including AMC and Regal, threatened to boycott Universal’s movies. They finally set aside that particular feud in the name of money. Theater owners were similarly miffed when Warner Bros. announced its entire 2021 film slate would premiere on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day.

Without a hybrid release, NATO predicts that “Black Widow” would have secured a much larger opening weekend, somewhere north of $92 to $100 million. And while the film soared past the opening weekends of recent releases like “A Quiet Place 2” and “F9,” its ticket sales quickly dropped off. In its sophomore outing, “Black Widow” collected $26 million, a huge 69% decline. Or, as NATO put it, a “stunning second weekend collapse in theatrical revenues.”

Its inaugural earnings weren’t as robust as some initially perceived, NATO claims. When it comes to box office grosses, studios have to split the profits 50-50 with movie theater owners. (However, Disney tends to get a more favorable split due to its box office dominance.) It gets a larger chunk of change from rentals, compared to box office sales. However, NATO highlights, the studio doesn’t get to keep all of the money from online rentals. Approximately 15% of revenue goes to the various platforms, like Roku and Apple TV, through which consumers can access Disney Plus.

“It ignores that Premier Access revenue is not new-found money, but was pulled forward from a more traditional PVOD window, which is no longer an option,” the statement reads. “Combined with the lost theatrical revenue and forgone traditional PVOD revenue, the answer to these questions will show that simultaneous release costs Disney money in revenue per viewer over the life of the film.”

Disney declined to comment. However, it’s worth noting the pandemic hasn’t entirely abated and even vaccinated people have expressed hesitations about returning to the movies. All the while, the highly contagious Delta variant has driven a spike in infections and forced Los Angeles, the largest moviegoing market in the country, to reinstate its mask mandate.

Per NATO, early analysis of the film also failed to consider that its release on Disney Plus cuts into downstream revenues and makes the film a prime candidate for piracy. According to the website TorrentFreak, “Black Widow” was the most pirated movie of the week. All the while, Disney Plus subscribers have the ability to share their password with other households, limiting the number of transactions. NATO says Disney isn’t alone in these particular threats. It was also the case for other day-and-date releases, such as “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Mortal Kombat,” two Warner Bros. titles that premiered on HBO Max. “How much money did everyone lose to simultaneous release piracy?” NATO asks. It’s one of many pressing inquiries that remains unanswered.

“The many questions raised by Disney’s limited release of streaming data opening weekend are being rapidly answered by Black Widow’s disappointing and anomalous performance,” NATO said. “The most important answer is that simultaneous release is a pandemic-era artifact that should be left to history with the pandemic itself.”