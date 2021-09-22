Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal and Omari Hardwick Join Jennifer Lopez in Netflix’s Assassin Thriller ‘The Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal have joined the cast of “The Mother,” a deadly thriller starring Jennifer Lopez.

Paul Raci, who recently landed an Oscar nomination for “Sound of Metal,” and newcomer Lucy Paez (“Silencio”) have also been added to the call sheet of the Netflix film.

The movie follows a deadly assassin (Lopez) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter (Paez) she gave up years ago, while on the run from dangerous men. Hardwick is portraying an FBI agent. His character, as well as Raci’s, have been described as allies to Lopez’s character. Fiennes and Bernal will play said dangerous men.

“The Mother” will be directed by Niki Caro, known for Disney’s “Mulan” remake, “The Zookeeper’s Wife” and “Whale Rider.” “Lovecraft Country” showrunner Misha Green is writing the screenplay, with current revisions by Andrea Berloff (“Straight Outta Compton”).

“The Mother” will be the first feature under the newly announced creative partnership between Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions and Netflix. Lopez is producing “The Mother” with Elaine Goldsmith Thomas for Nuyorican Productions, as well as Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment, Green and Marc Evans. Benny Medina and Molly Allen will serve as executive producers.

Fiennes, best known for romantic period pieces such as “Shakespeare in Love” and “Elizabeth,” has been a regular on Hulu’s dystopian drama series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Bernal, a recognizable face from “Y Tu Mama Tambien,” “Bad Education” and “Mozart in the Jungle,” last starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s twisted thriller “Old.” Hardwick’s notable credits include “Army of the Dead,” the Starz TV show “Power,” “Kick-Ass” and “Sorry to Bother You.”

Fiennes is represented by WME, The Artists Partnership, and Anonymous Content. Hardwick is represented by WME, Shelby Weiser at Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern and Wolf Kasteler Public Relations.