First Look at Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith in Machine Uprising Feature ‘Mother/Android’

The feature directorial debut of 'The Batman' screenwriter Mattson Tomlin launches in December.

Mother/Android -- Set in the near
Hulu has released a first look for their sci-fi movie “Mother/Android,” starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith. The new film, which debuts Friday, Dec. 17, marks the feature directorial debut of “Project Power” and “The Batman” screenwriter Mattson Tomlin.

Set in the near future, Moretz stars in the film as Georgia, who is days away from the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Sam (Smith). “Mother/Android” follows the couple through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. They must face “No Man’s Land” – a stronghold of the android uprising — in hopes of reaching safety before Georgia gives birth. “Mother/Android” also stars Raúl Castillo playing a character named Arthur.

Note the blue eyes in the below images, perhaps the signature look of the new machine overlords? Or just a near-future fashion statement, only time (and the eventual drop of the trailer will tell).

Tomlin, a 2014 graduate of the American Film Institute, has been a talent to watch for some time. The budding filmmaker is riding high on the success of “Project Power” (which debuted on Netflix last year, starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback) and fans are eagerly anticipating his work “The Batman,” which hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

“Mother/Android” is produced by “The Batman” writer/director Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Bill Block and Charles Miller.

 

Arthur (Raúl Castillo) in MOTHER/ANDROID.
Scenes from MOTHER/ANDROID.
Scenes from MOTHER/ANDROID.
Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Sam (Algee Smith) in MOTHER/ANDROID.

