‘Mortal Kombat’ Trailer Promises Plenty of Blood, Guts and Fatalities

“Get over here!” — because Warner Bros. has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming “Mortal Kombat” movie, full of blood, guts and fatalities.

The movie, which is the third live-action feature based on the popular video game series, will not have any connection to its underperforming 1995 and 1997 predecessors. Instead, director Simon McQuoid, in his directorial debut, will take the movie in its own direction while also incorporating some of fans’ most beloved aspects of the gaming franchise, including fatalities — ultra-violent finishing moves designed for each character to win a fight in the most dramatic and bloody way possible.

Many beloved characters from the video games will appear in the film. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Josh Lawson as Kano, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Elissa Cadwell as Nitara and Daniel Nelson as Kabal.

David Callaham, also currently working on the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel, is the screenwriter for the 2021 “Mortal Kombat” movie. It is scheduled to have a hybrid release both in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16, as it is part of the Warner Bros.’s massive streaming strategy announced in late 2020.

The first “Mortal Kombat” game released in arcades in 1992, and since then the franchise has grown to include several iterations across video game generations. The most recent installment, “Mortal Kombat 11,” debuted in 2019 and features both new and guest characters alike.

Watch the trailer for “Mortal Kombat” below.